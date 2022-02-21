Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Increases Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,324,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.1% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 534,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after purchasing an additional 176,013 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $56.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.40. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $61.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

