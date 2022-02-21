Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

JPST stock opened at $50.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59.

