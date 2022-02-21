Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Buys 568 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $7,384,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 37.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 595,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,093,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 141.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI opened at $81.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.45. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $103.08.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.