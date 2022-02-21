Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 568 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harber Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 141.5% during the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after buying an additional 92,528 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 25.3% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth approximately $5,858,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.45. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $103.08.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

