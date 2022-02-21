Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 246,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,758,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,198,000 after purchasing an additional 314,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

NYSE USB opened at $57.10 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.60.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

