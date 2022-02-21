Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 56,753 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period.
Shares of IVV stock opened at $436.07 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $373.26 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.35.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
