Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 332.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Humana by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Humana by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.13.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $421.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.