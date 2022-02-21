Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,923 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.4% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after buying an additional 48,916 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 802.3% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,543,000 after buying an additional 34,573 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $904,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PG opened at $159.90 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $4,000,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $4,875,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,696 shares of company stock worth $88,013,355 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

