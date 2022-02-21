Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $8.44 Million Holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF comprises 1.1% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 321.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the third quarter worth about $359,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPHY opened at $49.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.49. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $56.51.

