Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,378,694,000 after buying an additional 1,742,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after buying an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,240,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,199,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,866,000 after buying an additional 2,426,320 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.69 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.51.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.