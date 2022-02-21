Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 573 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in Danaher by 4.3% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its stake in Danaher by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,684 shares of company stock worth $25,657,572 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DHR opened at $266.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.63. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $190.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

