Nia Impact Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 45.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,073 shares during the period. Moderna comprises approximately 4.3% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $10,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 15.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 15.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 3.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $282,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.87.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,457,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,678,050. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total transaction of $2,457,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $3,012,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,513 shares of company stock valued at $79,938,901 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

