Nia Impact Advisors LLC Has $3.91 Million Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,207 shares during the period. TPI Composites makes up 1.7% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 763.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 64,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,544. The firm has a market cap of $388.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $71.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPIC shares. UBS Group raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James raised shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.07.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

