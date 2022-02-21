Nia Impact Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,362 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Chegg by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Chegg by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Chegg by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHGG traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.29. 1,795,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,897. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $109.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Chegg’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

