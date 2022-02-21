Nia Impact Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,758,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.05. 11,930,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,937,877. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.24. The firm has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

