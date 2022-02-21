NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $27,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 19,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 12,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,381,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and sold 96,903 shares valued at $8,470,538. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,558,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,646,379. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.87. The stock has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.08%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

