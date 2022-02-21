Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stake Lifted by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 678.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,625 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Newmont by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 40,526 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 598.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. upped their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.38.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,585. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.67. 9,125,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,382,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.17. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

