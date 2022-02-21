New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect New Mountain Finance to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $13.60 on Monday. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NMFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Mountain Finance stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

