Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NEMTF. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Nemetschek from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Nemetschek from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.00.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NEMTF opened at $119.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.61. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $127.25.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.