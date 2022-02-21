Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NVTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $9.47 on Thursday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.44.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Polarity Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

