Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Shares of FFC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,362. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.