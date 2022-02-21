NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,554,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,400 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $9,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NatWest Group by 1,586.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 598,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,830,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,603,000 after buying an additional 504,675 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,656,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,903,000 after purchasing an additional 339,452 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 126.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 268,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

NYSE:NWG opened at $6.39 on Monday. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

