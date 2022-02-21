National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.67.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ NATI opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.63. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.70%.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $106,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,171 shares of company stock worth $249,555. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in National Instruments by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after buying an additional 780,105 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after buying an additional 428,973 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 788,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 139,765 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in National Instruments by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 330,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 164,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.