National Bank Financial Comments on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAND. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

SAND opened at $6.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.31.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

