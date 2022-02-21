National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.51 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,099.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,635,000 after acquiring an additional 323,231 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 25.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SHW opened at $268.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.97.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.
