Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

NYSE MWA opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $776,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,297,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,085,000 after purchasing an additional 136,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 507,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.