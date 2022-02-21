MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Lowered to C$76.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$70.00.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

TSE MTY opened at C$53.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$47.52 and a twelve month high of C$72.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 16.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$56.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.65%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.