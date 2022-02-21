MTY Food Group Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.88 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.18. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$84.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.00.

TSE MTY opened at C$53.41 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$47.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.65%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

