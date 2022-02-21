MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Price Target Raised to €178.00 at Morgan Stanley

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from €176.00 ($200.00) to €178.00 ($202.27) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($251.14) to €232.00 ($263.64) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTUAY stock opened at $118.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.70. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $91.69 and a 12 month high of $132.53. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.