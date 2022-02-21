MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Price Target Raised to €178.00 at Morgan Stanley

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from €176.00 ($200.00) to €178.00 ($202.27) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($251.14) to €232.00 ($263.64) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.00.
MTUAY stock opened at $118.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.70. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $91.69 and a 12 month high of $132.53. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
About MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.
