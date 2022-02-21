Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $589.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to post sales of $589.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $475.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $806.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,006. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 75.7% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 95,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,233 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

