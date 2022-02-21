Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Downgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Mowi ASA from 200.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Mowi ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mowi ASA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $235.00.

MHGVY opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.04. Mowi ASA has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $29.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0337 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Mowi ASA’s payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

