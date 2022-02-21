Motive Wealth Advisors Purchases 3,397 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Motive Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.4% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,158,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,476,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,388,000 after acquiring an additional 471,541 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,744,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,849,491. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $80.96 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

