Motive Wealth Advisors Has $762,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Motive Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 63.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1,800.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,031,000 after acquiring an additional 952,274 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Paychex by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 908,945 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth $87,256,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth $70,057,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.84. 1,453,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,185. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.68 and a 12-month high of $138.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.19.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

