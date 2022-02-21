Motive Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 10,348 Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)

Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.
In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
CNM traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.47. 20,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,941. Core & Main Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.53.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Core & Main Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Core & Main Profile
Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core & Main (CNM)
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM).
Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.