Motive Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 10,348 Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)

Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup cut Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

CNM traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.47. 20,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,941. Core & Main Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.53.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Core & Main Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.