Motive Wealth Advisors Buys 4,783 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $158.27. The stock had a trading volume of 184,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,712. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.42 and a 200 day moving average of $163.30. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

