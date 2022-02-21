Motive Wealth Advisors Buys 3,214 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Motive Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Brown & Brown makes up approximately 0.9% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

BRO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.93.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

