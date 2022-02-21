Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 6.4% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $95,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $95.42 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $75.43 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $171.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day moving average of $100.97.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In other Morgan Stanley news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

