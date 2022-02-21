Morgan Stanley Lowers 3M (NYSE:MMM) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $150.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Shares of MMM opened at $147.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. 3M has a one year low of $147.24 and a one year high of $208.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.45.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. 3M’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $810,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $1,135,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

