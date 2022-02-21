Morgan Stanley Cuts Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Price Target to $127.00

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN opened at $114.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.99. Garmin has a 1 year low of $112.04 and a 1 year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 74.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 123.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 139.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.