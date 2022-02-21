Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

MNTV stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Momentive Global has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $203,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $59,418.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,599 shares of company stock worth $494,406 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 4th quarter worth $15,975,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 4th quarter worth $10,553,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,459,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,871,000 after acquiring an additional 432,694 shares during the period. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 4th quarter worth $2,961,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momentive Global (MNTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.