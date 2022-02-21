Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 3,541 Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEPC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 12,244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $34.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.09. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $49.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

BEPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

