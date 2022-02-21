Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 4,473 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MXI opened at $89.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.59. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $83.24 and a 1 year high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

