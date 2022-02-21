Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 154 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Okta by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Okta by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKTA opened at $164.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.45 and a fifty-two week high of $290.60.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.58.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

