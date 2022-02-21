Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 129.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,653,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at $206,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $98.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.90. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $90.75 and a 52 week high of $107.46.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

