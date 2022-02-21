Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 66,555 KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 66,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 69.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 4,454.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

Get KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF alerts:

Shares of KSTR opened at $20.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83. KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.