Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,964,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLBT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $10,209,000. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CLBT stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03. Cellebrite DI Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $13.24.
About Cellebrite DI
