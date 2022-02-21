Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,964,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLBT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $10,209,000. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLBT stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03. Cellebrite DI Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

CLBT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.21.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

