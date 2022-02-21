Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 55.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $287.93. 2,381,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,401,406. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

