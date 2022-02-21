Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. New Street Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.80. 19,530,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,220,205. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,414,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,114 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,274,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,207,253,000 after acquiring an additional 883,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554,989 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,812,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,404,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,685 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,952,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,044,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,985 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

