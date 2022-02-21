Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives C$69.30 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. NBF increased their target price on Metro to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of MRU traded down C$0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$66.93. The stock had a trading volume of 258,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,878. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$66.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.36. Metro has a 12-month low of C$52.63 and a 12-month high of C$69.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.