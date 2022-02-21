Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $245 million-$255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.50 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.510-$2.600 EPS.

NASDAQ MRCY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.44. 460,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,724. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.90.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 416,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,148 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 49,772 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 237,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

